MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are investigating an assault and animal cruelty case where the victim was struck and his dog was cut.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Medford Drive East on Sunday, March 20 at about 11:30 p.m. Officers determined that the victim and his brother got into an argument that turned physical.

The brother then hit the man on the head with a “blunt object,” according to a news release from MPD. The brother ran from the scene, but later returned to the home and cut the victim’s dog.

The victim was treated at a hospital and the animal was taken to a veterinarian. Mobile Police said this is an active investigation. At the time of this writing, there were no reported arrests.