Man hit while riding bike on Halls Mill Rd speaks out about recovering from incident (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was involved in a hit and run incident on Halls Mill Road and La Paloma Street in January speaks out after leaving the hospital for his injuries.

JC Keitz told News 5 he was riding his black, motorized bike to work when he was hit and left in critical condition. It happened on the foggy morning of January 3rd.

Police arrived on the scene around 1 a.m. where they found him lying in the street and the back tire of his bike smashed.

Keitz says all he remembers from that point is waking up at the hospital hooked up to a ventilator. He spent a month there, where he underwent 3 surgeries, one of which was on his right shoulder. He also has multiple fractures to his back.

Through it all Keitz remains positive.

“Obviously I’m very blessed to be alive, I want to live,” said Keitz. “Things like this will get you to start thinking about every day and what you can do to maybe be a blessing to others.”

Keitz says he hopes the person who hit him will be caught.

“I’d love to be able to know what the heck happened,” said Keitz. “There’s no reason why this should’ve happened in my mind. I’m very careful and I’ve been riding for a long time.”

Keitz says other than being able to lift his right arm, he’s currently doing a lot better and taking his recovery day by day. He says he wants to thank USA hospital, Mobile Police Department and the lady who pointed him out to officers for all their help in getting him the help he needed.

“I am overwhelmed by how wonderful they were,” said Keitz.

Mobile Police say no arrest have been made in connection to the hit and run. The driver of the car could face felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident.