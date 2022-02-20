MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials have confirmed that officers responded to a local bar after a man was reportedly hit in the head with a bottle.

The incident occurred at O’Daly’s Irish Pub on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an unknown man had allegedly hit the victim in the head with a bottle. This caused only a minor cut to the victim’s forehead.

Police say the victim refused to receive medical treatment at the scene.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released. Officials from the police department say this is an ongoing investigation.