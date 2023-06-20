MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was hit and killed while walking on the Cochrane Causeway Saturday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the Cochrane Causeway Saturday just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a person being hit by a car. When they arrived, officers found a man that had been walking on the road when he was hit. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The early investigation showed that the driver was in the outside lane when she hit the man, according to the release. The driver stayed on the scene after the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.