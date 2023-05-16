MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Jury found a man guilty of murder in connection a 2019 shooting on Oyler Road, according to a post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Sabronte Rhodes shot and killed Johnny Sokhies on Oct. 28, 2019.

At the time, deputies Soekhies’ body was found within five miles of where he lived. He was last seen a day before. His body was found 12-14 hours later in West Mobile.

At the time of Rhodes arrest, deputies said the murder may have happened during a robbery.

“We do know that Rhodes was using the Grinder App to reach out to people and that’s ultimately what he used to get mister Soekhies in the vehicle with him,” said Paul Burch at the time.

Rhodes sentencing date is schedule for June 27.