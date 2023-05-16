MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Jury found a man guilty of intentional murder in connection to a 2017 shooting on Ralston Road, according to a post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Hatch shot and killed Samuel Malone Anderson on Halloween night in 2017.

At the time, police told WKRG a verbal altercation led to the shooting. About a week later, the home of Hatch’s mother on Durant Avenue was shot at several times.

Hatch’s sentencing date is scheduled for June 22. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has him in custody until his sentencing.