MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was driving down Interstate 65 Thursday, April 14, when he was grazed by a bullet.

Mobile police officers received a call at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday after a man said he was shot. The man was driving northbound on I-65 and Government Street when he heard gunshots.

The man then realized he has been hit by a bullet. Police said the bullet grazed the victim and he was treated for his injury at the scene. The man did not go to the hospital and his injury was not life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.