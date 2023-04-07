MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he became angry and caused damage to multiple cars at a dealership, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said Gilberto Salgado, 48, was arrested after he became “irate” at Auto Net Car Damage. Officers were called to the car dealership Thursday at 8:45 p.m. for a call about a disorderly subject.

Officers arrived and found Salgado had become mad and caused damage to multiple vehicles. Salgado was on the scene and was arrested. He was charged with criminal mischief.