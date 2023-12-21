MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he stole items from a Greer’s grocery store, leading to a “struggle” with the manager, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to the Greer’s store on Cottage Hill Road for a robbery report around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to an MPD news release.

When officers arrived, they found that a man allegedly was concealing store items, and it was caught on surveillance. While checking out at the self-checkout, the man paid for some of the items but not the items he had allegedly hidden, police said.

The manager then tried to stop the man from leaving, which led to a “struggle,” police said.

The man, later identified as Ontarius Armstrong, 23, allegedly forced past the manager and left the store on foot.

Armstrong was located nearby and arrested. He is charged with third-degree robbery.