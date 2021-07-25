Man from Irvington accused of animal cruelty after allegedly leaving dog in hot car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Irvington is being charged with 2nd-degree animal cruelty after police say he left a dog in a hot car Friday afternoon. Mobile Police arrested 62-year-old Mark Rozell. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Friday after 2 pm and he’s still there as of Sunday morning.

According to Mobile Police, officers were called to the Tillmans Corner Wal-Mart Friday for a dog left inside a hot vehicle. MPD says the engine was not running but one window was down. Officers said the dog was in distress, taken from the vehicle, and taken into the care of animal control.

2nd-degree animal cruelty is listed as a misdemeanor in Alabama. Rozell has no prior bookings in Mobile Metro Jail.

Here is the narrative from MPD: On July 23, 2021, at approximately 1:50 p.m., police officers responded to 5245 Rangeline Service Road, Wal-Mart, parking lot in reference to a dog left inside a vehicle not running but one window was down. Upon arrival, police officers determined the animal was in distress and extricated it from the car. Police officers contacted animal control, and the dog was placed in their care. Mark Rozell, 62, was arrested for cruelty to animals 2nd degree.