Man from Grand Bay charged with manslaughter in fatal boat crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Grand Bay is charged with manslaughter in the death of another man in a fatal boat crash in November of 2020. 30-year-old Jacob Barrow was indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury in May.

The indictment claims that on November 6 Barrow was driving his boat in a “reckless” manner and speeding. The document says Barrow’s boat collided with another boat, ejecting James Anderson Ryan and causing his death.

Barrow was booked into the Mobile County Jail Sunday afternoon and released on bail hours later. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County. The document does not say where in Mobile County this incident happened.