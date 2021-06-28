Man from Grand Bay charged with manslaughter in fatal boat crash

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Grand Bay is charged with manslaughter in the death of another man in a fatal boat crash in November of 2020. 30-year-old Jacob Barrow was indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury in May.

The indictment claims that on November 6 Barrow was driving his boat in a “reckless” manner and speeding. The document says Barrow’s boat collided with another boat, ejecting James Anderson Ryan and causing his death.

Barrow was booked into the Mobile County Jail Sunday afternoon and released on bail hours later. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County. The document does not say where in Mobile County this incident happened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories