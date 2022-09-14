MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had $43,139 in drug money.

Cesar Humberto Melendez-Morales was arrested after deputies pulled him over during a traffic stop. Melendez-Morales was found with marijuana, a loaded handgun and four bundles of money totaling $43,139, according to a news release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Melendez-Morales was interviewed by law enforcement and admitted to taking the money from Atlanta to Houston “as drug proceeds,” according to the release. Melendez-Morales is also a convicted felon and wanted by the U.S. Border Patrol for an active deportation warrant.

Melendez-Morales was charged with:

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

No Pistol Permit

Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm

Currently, Melendez-Morales is being held for deportation.