MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found with “a significant amount of drugs” following a fight between him and his girlfriend. The two were fighting over a gun, when it fired, hitting him.

Fredrick Wilson, 31, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and domestic violence harassment.

Police said they were called to Campanella Drive North on Sunday, March 19 at around 10:24 a.m. for one shot. Through an investigation, officers said Wilson and his girlfriend were “tussling over a gun when it discharged,” hitting Wilson.

He was transported to the hospital for a “non-life-threatening” injury, treated and transported to jail.