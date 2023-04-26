MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly was found with “numerous images and videos containing child sexual abuse material” and was distributing them, according to a release.

Jessie Crawford is charged with unlawful dissemination of child pornography, unlawful possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal surveillance.

MCSO detectives executed a search warrant on Crawford’s home in Wilmer on Tuesday, April 25. During the search, detectives say they discovered images and videos of child sexual abuse material. Detectives also said Crawford was secretly recording people that he knew without their permission.