MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was found stabbed at Whataburger on Schillinger Road Sunday afternoon.

Mobile police responded to the scene at 1:20 p.m. and discovered the incident happened on the 9700 block of Norfolk Place.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not know if there is a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.