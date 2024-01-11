MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary reported at a business near his sleeping spot.

According to a news release from the Mobile Police Department, officers were called to a Dollar General on Old Shell Road Wednesday around 10:50 p.m. for a commercial burglary report.

When they arrived, officers found items outside the store and a man sleeping behind a nearby business, according to the release.

Police also saw surveillance video that confirmed the man had entered the store and taken items, the release said.

Jacques James, 40, was arrested and charged with burglary, resisting arrest and giving false information.