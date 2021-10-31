Man found shot at Mobile nightclub

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot of a Mobile nightclub. From MPD:

On October 31, 2021, at approximately 3:01 a.m., police officers responded to 271 Azalea Road, Bank Nightlife Club parking lot for one shot. Officers were working in the area and heard several shots fired. Police officers located a male victim in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene upon officers arriving. We will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories