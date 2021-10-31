Man found shot at Mobile nightclub

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot of a Mobile nightclub. From MPD:
On October 31, 2021, at approximately 3:01 a.m., police officers responded to 271 Azalea Road, Bank Nightlife Club parking lot for one shot. Officers were working in the area and heard several shots fired. Police officers located a male victim in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene upon officers arriving. We will provide updates as they become available.