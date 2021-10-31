Man found shot at Mobile nightclub

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- HAPPY HALLOWEEN!! We are starting out with spooky cool temperatures in the low 40s for our inland communities and low 50s near the coast. Plenty of SUNSHINE throughout your day with clear skies. This afternoon highs will be getting into the low 70s, so if you don't like the cooler weather that would be the time get out and enjoy the sunshine! Don't forget your costume!

We have been enjoying a beautiful cool week and its only going to get better from here. As we start the work week we can see temperatures lows remain in the lower 50s and temperature highs getting up to the mid 70s. A front will pass midweek and stall over us bringing a chance of showers Thursday, but leading into next weekend we are back to cool weather and clear skies!