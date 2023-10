MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was found lying under a car and unresponsive Monday afternoon, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officials said officers were called to Murray Hill Drive near Roberson Street for a report of a man found under a car.

Police say that the man is breathing but unconscious. He was life-flighted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.

Officials said they will provide more information when it becomes available.