Man found guilty of shooting a mother in front of their child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was found guilty of shooting the mother of their child as she tried to run from him in her car.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s office said Quinterious Williams was found guilty by a jury for shooting the woman as she attempted to flee from him in her car. Their 5-year-old son was also in the car at the time of the shooting. The woman was shot in the back of the head but survived

Williams was found guilty of Domestic Violence-First Degree and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. That crime happened on April 14th, 2020.

The D.A.’s office said Williams also has pending trials in several other unrelated cases for attempted murder, assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and an occupied dwelling, and possession of a controlled substance among them.

Sentencing is set for September 8th.