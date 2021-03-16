Man found guilty of setting apartment on fire with children inside

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of setting an apartment on fire with a woman and two children inside.

Tavoris Carlisle was found guilty of arson and criminal trespassing in connection with the March 2017 fire.

“I am happy that justice was served for this young mother and her children. This situation could have been deadly had the responding officers not intervened and put out the fire,” Assistant District Attorney McRae Young said.

You can read the full news release from the Mobile County District Attorneys Office here.