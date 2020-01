MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - A man has been convicted of shooting and killing another man on Interstate 65 in 2016.

Joseph Ryan Carter was found guilty of killing Joe Nathan Thomas. Carter fatally shot Thomas in the back of the head. A witness told officials that she had been in a vehicle with Thomas and Carter earlier that night. She says that when the two men stepped out of the car, she heard a shot and saw Thomas fall to the ground.