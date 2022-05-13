MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found one man guilty of murder for a killing that happened at Donald Street back in 2017.

Kwazi Thomas was found guilty of the murder of Gerard “Santana” Joyner in 2017. Thomas shot Joyner after the two got into an argument about a parking space.

Joyner, 57, was shot in his side and taken to a hospital. He died the next day during surgery. Thomas was later arrested for the murder. Thomas motioned for an acquittal but it was denied, according to court documents.

Gerard “Santana” Joyner

Thomas was also denied bond pending his sentence. Thomas will be sentenced June 12, 2022, according to court documents.