MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury has found a man guilty of murder and attempted murder for a shooting that happened after a Mardi Gras parade in 2020, according to a release from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Orr shot and killed Eldred Hall and permanently paralyzed Valerie Reed after a Mardi Gras parade in downtown Mobile on Feb. 24, 2020. According to previous reporting, Reed is Orr’s ex-wife, and Hall was her boyfriend at the time of the shooting.

Orr shot into a car that was occupied by Hall, Reed and a third person. The third person was not injured.

“My office is dedicated to making sure those who commit atrocious crimes are held accountable,” District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. “We will do everything in our power to make sure justice is served for those families who have lost a loved one to violent crime.”

Orr was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Orr’s sentencing is set for Oct. 5, 2023.