Man found guilty of Manslaughter and second-degree assault after causing a crash in 2018

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Jury found found a man guilty of manslaughter and second-degree assault Nov. 5 after being involved in a crash that happened three years ago.

Charles Humbarger was found guilty of these charges after he caused a three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of Bealey Wheeler and seriously injured Phillip Lofton in 2018, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile DA’s Office.

Humbarger rear-ended Wheeler’s car, forcing her into the opposite lane, where she crashed head-on with another Lofton.

Humargber was driving under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash, according to the post.

His sentencing will be held Dec. 8, according to the post.