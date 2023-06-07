MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found a man guilty of manslaughter after he ran over another man in March 2021, according to a release from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Colton Ketchum is facing a sentence of 10 to 20 years. At the time of the incident, a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Ketchum ran over and killed Edwards Rivers, Jr. over an argument about gas money.

A hunter found Rivers’ body on the side of the road near Coy Smith Highway and Frazier Cemetery Road, according to a previous release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Ketchum’s sentencing date is set for August 21.