MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile District Attorney has announced on Facebook that Brian Pierson has been found guilty by a jury of his peers on the charges of kidnapping second-degree, felony domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, interference with an emergency call, and harassment.

The post states on Aug. 29, 2020, an argument occurred at Pierson’s girlfriend’s 7-year-old daughter’s birthday party. The argument was over a gun that Pierson had left out for another child to grab. After Pierson was confronted about leaving the gun near children, Pierson proceeded to repeatedly punch, slap, and drag his girlfriend and put his girlfriend’s then 10-year-old daughter in a chokehold. Pierson then destroyed two cell phones as the girlfriend and 10-year-old tried calling 911. Pierson then kidnapped his girlfriend in a vehicle until police officers were able to intervene and rescue her.

The sentencing hearing for Pierson will be held Wednesday, March 23. Pierson also has a pending manslaughter charge resulting from a separate incident that occurred at Metro Jail.