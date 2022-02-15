MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found a man guilty of two counts a rape, one of which involves a child.

Thomas Ray Carter was found guilty of first degree rape with forcible compulsion and second degree rape of a child between 12 and 16.

“Rape with forcible compulsion” could mean that Carter physically abused, threatened or implied that his victim would be harmed if they did not engage in sexual acts. It could also mean that he was an authority figure within a child’s life and had control over them.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Catlin made a statement following the verdict.