MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found a man guilty of two counts a rape, one of which involves a child.
Thomas Ray Carter was found guilty of first degree rape with forcible compulsion and second degree rape of a child between 12 and 16.
“Rape with forcible compulsion” could mean that Carter physically abused, threatened or implied that his victim would be harmed if they did not engage in sexual acts. It could also mean that he was an authority figure within a child’s life and had control over them.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Catlin made a statement following the verdict.
“Justice has been served today thanks to a Mobile County Jury. Thank you to our brave victim for finding the courage to stand up to her abuser and to the friends and family that supported her throughout this process. I also want to thank my wonderful team at the District Attorney’s Office for helping us take this criminal off of the streets.”Assistant District Attorney Jessica Catlin