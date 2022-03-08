MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found one man guilty of four counts of child sex abuse, including children under the ages of 12.

Matthew Bosarge was found guilty of two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12 and two counts of Sodomy 1st of a child less than 12, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Catlin made a statement after the verdict was announced.

“Thanks to the bravery of the victim and the help of the Jury, this perpetrator has been held accountable for his vile actions. I am proud of the diligent work of my team at the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, the Child Advocacy Center, Detective Cameron Sheffield with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and, Don Ankerson with the Department of Human Resources for making this conviction possible.” Assistant District Attorney Jessica Catlin

Bosarge will be sentenced April 4, 2022, according to the post.