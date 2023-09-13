Officials with the Prichard Police Department said they have made a new arrest in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been found guilty after he was accused of a robbery and murder that happened in 2021, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Eric Gaylord, 30, was found guilty by a Mobile County jury of murder and first-degree robbery for the death of Bradley Nall in 2019.

On Jan. 30, 2021, Nall was “ambushed” in his front yard and, while attempting to drive away, Gaylord shot into Nall’s vehicle seven times. Four of those shots hit Nall, leading to his death a few homes down from his.

Gaylord was arrested for the murder in October 2022. Gaylord’s co-defendants, including Demarcus Reynolds, Julian Sullivan, Jaravien Allen-White, Mary Butler and Selena Tisdale, all face felony murder charges.

Gaylord’s sentencing is set for Oct. 25.