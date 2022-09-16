MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found a man guilty of murder after a woman was shot in 2018.

Kenny Campbell was found guilty of the murder of Leila Smith. The 27-year-old was shot and killed inside her vehicle off Bear Fork Road March 3, 2018.

Mobile Police searched Campbell’s home three days later, finding four guns and 376 rounds of ammunition. Campbell was a convicted felon at the time, and not allowed to have guns.

Campbell shared a child with Smith and was connected to a 2008 cold case. Campbell’s wife, Shannon Marie Fitch was found shot in front of her home Feb. 23, 2008.

Fitch was found with her toddler by her side. Before her murder, Fitch applied for a domestic abuse restraining order against Campbell. Two days later, he was charged with domestic violence and released shortly after.

No arrests were made in that case. Campbell will facing life or life without the possibility of parole. Campbell’s sentencing will be held Nov. 3, 2022, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Smith leaves behind two children, according to the post.

Leila Smith

Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker represented the State of Alabama. He made a statement following the jury’s verdict.

“Lelia Smith had her life stolen from her when she was only 27 years old. Thank you to everyone who has helped seek justice for her tragic death.” Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker