Man found guilty of 2016 murder at Duval Street apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office tweeted on Thursday, Feb. 6, saying a jury found Anthony Lamond Wilson guilty of murder.

The district attorney’s office said in the tweet Wilson shot and killed Latreasha Legget at her apartment complex on Duval Street in 2016. News 5 first reported this story when it happened. It was the first homicide of the year in 2016.

Sentencing for Wilson will take place on April 1, 2020.

