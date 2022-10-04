MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found a man guilty in the death of a Theodore student who was killed in a crash in 2020.

Yaderik Jose Morales Madera was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide for the death of Theodore High School Senior Devinee Rooney. The 18-year-old was killed days before graduation in May of 2020.

Morales was driving along Schillinger Road when he caused a crash involving four other vehicles. The jury determined that Morales was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the crash happened.

Troopers determined Morales was driving 70 mph in 35 mph speed zone. Morales’ bond was also revoked in 2021 when he was found driving without a license.

Currently, Morales’ sentencing date is not known.