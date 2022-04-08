MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found one man guilty of murder for killing a Satsuma man back in 2019.

Michael Fletcher was found guilty April 7, 2022, for killing David Beck-Shank in 2019. Beck-Shank was shot in his car at Northgate Drive South in Mobile. The bullet went through his neck and torso, causing critical injuries. Beck-Shank later died at USA Health Univeristy Hospital. The 26-year-old was a father of two.

David Beck-Shank

In a 2019 preliminary hearing, a law enforcement officer testified that Beck-Shank was shot after he got into a fight with DJ Broadus, Fletcher’s friend.

Fletcher followed Beck-Shank to his car, pointed the gun at his chest and shot him, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office. During the preliminary hearing, surveillance video showed Fletcher holding a revolver outside the home where Beck-Shank was shot. Fletcher was out on bond for another crime when the shooting happened.

Fletcher motioned for an acquittal before the jury deliberated, but it was denied. Fletcher will be sentenced May 19. He will face Life of Life Without the Possibility of Parole, according to the post.

Fletcher’s brother, Terry Fletcher, was charged in 2019 for stealing cash, a cellphone and marijuana from the Beck-Shank after he was shot. Terry Fletcher was also out on bond for another crime at the time of the shooting.