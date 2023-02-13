MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting three people at Saddle Up Saloon in August of 2021 has been found guilty.

Freddy Diaz, 39 at the time, was accused of shooting and killing Andrew Sims, 30, and injuring two other people. Diaz allegedly opened fire in the downtown bar around 2 a.m., on Aug. 14, 2021. The two people who were injured were not found at the scene but were brought to a local hospital later on.

Diaz was originally arrested and charged with murder and two counts of assault, however, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office, he was found guilty of assault and manslaughter.