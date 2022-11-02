MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the 2019 murder of his girlfriend Latoya Jones.

Prosecutors said Martin murdered Jones after Jones said she wanted to break up with him. Martin shot Latoya Jones in the back of her head on Sept. 10, 2019. Jones later died of her injuries six days later.

Prosecutors also said Jones called 911 once Martin pulled a gun on her and threatened to shoot her. After he fired the gun, he threw the phone with 911 still on the line out of a window and fled to New Orleans, leaving behind her then 15-year-old son who witnessed the entire incident.

During the hearing, Martin testified on his behalf and said that he was on ecstasy the night of the Jones’ death.

Martin claimed that it was an accident, and he did not mean to shoot Jones. Latoya Jones’ family does not believe that it was an accident.

“You intended to kill my sister,” said Tina Paige Jnmarie, Jones’ sister. “You did what you did. She was on the phone with the police, and you still chose to kill her. She begged for her life. She asked you not to do that.”

Prosecutors said it was time for Martin to finally be held accountable for his actions.

“We were glad that the jury found him guilty and finally held him accountable,” said Assistant District Attorney Stuart Lang. “Which is something that he has refund to do for three years.”

Jnmarie says she and her family are glad that Martin was found guilty, but this would not bring back her sister. She said Martin will still get to live while in prison while Jones has been robbed of her life.

The family wants Jones to be remembered as a loving lady.

“I want them to know that my sister was a wonderful person,” said Jnmarie. “She had the heart of gold. She loved God. She always wanted people to be happy around her. She loved her family. She loves having she had a zest for life. And he took that and I want the people to know that it’s serious when somebody said that they’re gonna take your life because he actually took my sister’s life.”

Martin’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023. He could face life in prison. WKRG News 5 tried to speak with Martin’s defense attorney, and he declined to comment.