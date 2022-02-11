MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Jury found one man guilty of reckless manslaughter for a shooting that happened back in 2019.

Mikel Pettway was found guilty of reckless manslaughter after he shot and killed LaQuan Packer back in 2019. Packer was killed inside a vehicle at Doris Faye Williams Street in March of 2019.

Pettway was initially wanted for questioning by police, but was later arrested after he turned himself in to Prichard Police.

Assistant District Attorney McRae Young was thankful after the jury announced their verdict.

“I am so grateful that the jury agreed Quan died a senseless death. Absolutely no one deserves to be shot in the back multiple times. I am thankful that Quan’s loving family can finally find peace and start to heal from this tragedy. Special thanks to my trial coordinator Brooke, Victim Service Officer Leigha, case agent Lt. Martin, and investigator Sylvia for the team effort in getting justice.” Assistant District Attorney McRae Young

Packer was a father, aspiring musician and had finished writing his first book when he was killed.