MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found a man guilty for the murder of one and the attempted murder of two other for a drive-by shooting back in 2018.

Patrick Johnson was found guilty on Jan. 27 for the Capital Murder of Justin Mooney, Attempted Murder of Tariano Hill, Attempted Murder of Lamar Clifton, and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

Justin Mooney was shot and killed at Raven Street in Birdville in October of 2018. Mooney, a Mobile Public Works employee, was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting while he was standing in his mother’s driveway. Hill and Clifton were parked in front of the house when they were spotted by Patrick Johnson.

Johnson had a “prior dispute” with Hill, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s office. When he saw Hill and Clifton, he drove past the Mooney house and shot at the two inside their car. Mooney died in his mother’s driveway.

Patrick Johnson (left) and Myles Caples (right)

Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood told WKRG News 5 four years ago that Johnson and Myles Caples were shooting at rival gang members when Mooney was killed. Johnson and Caples are also known gang members, according to Johnson.

Johnson and Caples were both indicted by a grand jury for Mooney’s murder. The Mobile County DA’s office did not mention Caples trial date in the Facebook post.