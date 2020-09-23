Man found dead on Dickenson Avenue, MPD investigates as homicide

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile Police are investigating the death of a man on Dickenson Avenue.
Police say he was found dead Wednesday at approximately 3:05 a.m. when police responded to the area in regards to a domestic altercation.
According to police, the victim was identified as 37-year-old Charles Lewis and the suspect was detained.
However, they say it was determined that the case will be presented to a grand jury.
