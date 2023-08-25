MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man found floating in Mobile Bay near the Dog River Bridge Monday evening has been identified, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Dustin Williams, 40, was found in Mobile Day near the Dog River Bridge. The release said officers from MPD were called Monday at 6:21 p.m. for a report of a “potential water-related incident.”

Marine Unit officers arrived and recovered Williams’ body from the water. The investigation is active and underway. Police said more information will be released once the autopsy is complete.