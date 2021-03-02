Man found dead near burning shed in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile police say firefighters found a body of a 59-year-old man after fighting a shed fire early Tuesday morning.

According to a press released it happened just after 1 am on Gibson Street. Firefighters found the body of 59-year-old Robert Radcliff Jr. after putting the shed fire out.

Mobile Fire and Rescue provided more information in a separate press release “At approximately 1:01 A.M., Mobile Fire-Rescue Department personnel were dispatched to the 2100 block of Gibson Street. Neighbors reported a structure on fire near a residence in the area.

: “Upon arrival on scene, crews discovered an approximately 350 sq. ft. detached shed/structure behind the residence. Flames and large amounts of smoke were visible. An approximately 59-year old male victim was discovered on the ground outside of the structure. Medical personnel assumed patient care and assessed the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Teams immediately initiated fire scene operations, as a water source was established. Fire suppression crews entered the structure to begin the initial fire attack. All signs of fire were extinguished without further incident.

There were no occupants discovered inside of the structure.

Flames were confined to the structure, with no extension to the main residence or any adjacent structures. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.”