THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A second overdose death tied to fentanyl in Mobile County in just a month’s time.

Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a 21-year-old was found dead at home off March Pointe Court. Deputies believe the man overdosed on fentanyl.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call for a potential overdose involving fentanyl Friday, Sept. 23. When deputies arrived, they found Nick Zirlott dead. Deputies found paraphernalia and other evidence pointing to a drug overdose. There was also a child inside the home at the time.

“We understand from neighbors and another person from within the home, a lot of people came and went this morning, probably to pick up illegal drugs, our fear is more of that product has left here and gone out into the community,” said Captain Paul Burch with the MCSO. “So what we’re trying to get across is that anyone who may have been to this home behind us, and got illegal drugs, be it pills powder whatever, please don’t consume it, please don’t distribute it.”

Last week, a 15-year-old girl overdosed from fentanyl in Semmes. The sheriff’s office said they will continue to pursue those responsible for the drugs in the community.