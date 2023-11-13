MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Monday after another man died from injuries he received during an attack Thursday.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Congress Street Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 59-year-old man who was severely injured after being attacked, according to an MPD news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, Nov. 10, hospital staff confirmed the victim had died due to his injuries.

Xavier Williams, 30, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to the case.

