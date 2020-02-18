Man faces federal charge after Mobile postal worker attacked with pipe

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is charged in federal court after a Mobile postal worker was attacked with a pipe in December. Christopher Daniel Andrews, 35, is charged with the forcible assault of a federal officer or employee.

The alleged attack happened on December 19, 2019. According to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Andrews approached the female postal worker at the loading docks of the post office on St. Joseph Street around 10:00 p.m. Andrews was carrying a long metal pole and shorter metal rod, according to the complaint. He allegedly swung at the worker with the pole and then cornered her against boxes on the loading dock before hitting her in the leg twice with the metal rod. Two other postal workers heard the victim’s screams and one was able to get Andrews off of her, according to the complaint.

The complaint says Andrews was involved in several other altercations that day. He got into a bar fight at Haley’s bar on Dauphin Street around 4:30 p.m., according to complaint and was taken to the hospital.

The complaint says following his release from Mobile Infirmary, Andrews returned downtown where he went to a gas station on Water Street. The clerk there reported Andrews broke the store’s phone “in a fit of rage” and assaulted a woman near the restroom. This was about an hour before he allegedly assaulted the postal worker.

The complaint says surveillance video shows Andrews in both the gas station and at the post office as he approaches the worker who was attacked.

The complaint says the postal worker has still not been cleared by her doctor to return to work.

