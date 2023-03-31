UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said Daven Jones is now facing an additional charge of attempted murder “for aiming the gun at an officer during the encounter.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly led police on a chase in the area of McRae and Fairway Drive and was found with a stolen gun and cocaine Thursday night, according to a release.

Daven Jones, 45, was charged with attempt to elude, resisting arrest, touching loaded weapon, certain persons forbidden, receiving stolen property, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police said they tried to pull over Jones at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, but he did not stop. Jones led officers on a chase before stopping after hitting a “small bush-like tree.”

Jones also had 17 outstanding warrants for his arrest including: