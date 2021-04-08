Man enters blind plea for murder of Wilmer man whose remains were found in trash can

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who authorities say was responsible for the death of a Wilmer man whose remains were found in a trash can in 2016 entered a blind plea for his murder on April 8.

The Mobile District Attorney’s Office says Cory Miller entered a blind plea for the murder of Travis Puckett in 2016. Puckett went missing around Sept. 2, 2016, and his remains were found weeks later in a trash can on Cemetery Road in Wilmer.

Travis Puckett

Through the investigation, authorities determined Miller was responsible for Puckett’s death and the disposal of his body. Sentencing will be held on May 27, at 9:30 a.m.

