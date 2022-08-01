DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – A man drowned in the gulf near Dauphin Island’s west end beach. Mayor Jeff Collier says the incident happened on Sunday around 6 p.m.

Authorities said the man was in his thirties. No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.