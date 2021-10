MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was transported to the hospital Oct. 27 after accidentally shooting himself in the buttocks.

The man was getting his gun out of his car when he dropped the gun. The gun discharged, shooting the man in his buttocks, according to a news release from Mobile Police.

The gun was discharged at Truck Equipment Sales at 4700 Rangeline Road.

His injuries are not life-threatening, according to the release.