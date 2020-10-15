Man drives self to hospital after shot on Toulmin Avenue, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police report a man drove himself to the hospital after realizing he was hit by gunfire on Toulmin Avenue Thursday.

The victim said he was at a friend’s home when he heard multiple gunshots as he was leaving in his car. After realizing he was shot, he drove himself to the hospital.

Police say they arrived to USA Medical Center at around 12:20 AM where they evaluated the victim to have non-life-threatening injuries.

