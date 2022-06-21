MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department said officers responded to two shootings on Sunday and one shooting on Monday.

On Sunday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to Kanode Road for an assault that had been reported. Officers found that the two men involved knew each other and one had come to the other’s residence with a revolver. The man then fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The victim was only struck by small pellets. He was treated at his home for minor injuries.

About 12 hours later at 9 p.m., officers were called to Bank Avenue after they received information about a person being shot. When officers arrived to the scene, they found out that the victim was walking on Bank Avenue when someone they didn’t know shot at them from a vehicle. The victim was hit in the ankle and was taken to the hospital.

Officers said on Monday they responded to reports of one shot on Dawes Lane. The victim alleged he was at the Circle K when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck. He then drove the person who allegedly shot him back to his home and called the police. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said this happened under “suspicious circumstances.”