MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has died and a woman was injured after they were involved in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers with MPD were called to I-65 south at the I-10 eastbound ramp at 1:48 a.m. for a crash involving a single motorcycle. When officers arrived they found that a 50-year-old man was driving the motorcycle and a 32-year-old woman was a passenger.

The release said the man lost control of the motorcycle, which caused it to hit a guardrail. The man died from his injuries and the woman had injuries but none of them were life-threatening. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.